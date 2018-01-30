Beardsley Zoo live-streams tiger cubs

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport is giving animal enthusiasts an inside look at the tiger cubs nursery.

The zoo’s website features a live web cam of the cubs who were born on Nov. 25.

They are currently in the zoo’s on-site animal health care center.

The live cam will be up and running from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days per week.

