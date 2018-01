SULLIVAN, N.H. (WTNH)–A Bethel man was found dead in the woods of New Hampshire on Tuesday. Troopers found the body of 21-year-old Christian Denninger around 10 a.m. in the town of Sullivan, N.H.

Police first found an empty car belonging to a person reported missing. They followed the footprints in the snow leading to the woods, where they found his body nearby.

Officials have not yet released a cause of death.

