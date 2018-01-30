East Haven’s MaKenzie Helms can’t wait to get to Nebraska

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–There’s no shortage of talent in high school girls’ basketball this season. East Haven’s MaKenzie Helms is one of the state’s top players. The Yellow Jackets star is heading to Nebraska to play Division I basketball.

She committed a few weeks back. Helms came to the Yellow Jackets from Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, and she’s fitting in well on an already talented East Haven team.

She says she can’t wait to play in front of all the screaming Cornhusker fans.

“We attended a game against Michigan, and there were about eight thousand fans there, and it was just unbelievable,” Helms said. “The coaches are phenomenal people, it just seemed like the right fit.”

“I’m excited I couldn’t be happier that I’ve made my decision. Playing on TV was something I never ever thought I’d be able to do, so I’m excited,” she said.

Helms and East Haven take on Career on Thursday at 7 p.m.

