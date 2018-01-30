Injuries reported after vehicle ends up underwater in West Haven

Officials are on the scene in West Haven where a car ended up underwater. (Photo: West Haven police)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews in West Haven responded to a motor vehicle accident that sent one car into the water.

West Haven police and the West Haven Fire Department responded to the incident on Spring Street on Tuesday morning.

Officials say one vehicle has gone into a canal. It is not known what caused the vehicle to end up in the water.

Police and fire crews responded to a scene in West Haven where a car ended up in water. (Photo: West Haven police)

Police say the lone occupant of that vehicle was able to escape.

It is unknown if any other cars were involved.

Authorities say at least one person has suffered minor injuries.

Officials cleared the scene around 1:30 p.m.

