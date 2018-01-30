Malloy to throw support behind electronic tolls, gas tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is expected to officially throw his support behind bringing electric tolling to Connecticut, and jacking up the gas tax. He is expected to make that announcement on Wednesday.

It is part of the governor’s plan to pay for road projects. He will unveil his latest transportation plan on Wednesday. Malloy’s plan is to increase the state’s gas tax by another seven cents per gallon, and to install highway tolling.

The governor wants tolls up and running by 2022 or sooner.

