Man sentenced to prison after shooting police officer

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Connecticut man to prison in connection with the shooting of a police officer during a standoff.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2Em0avn) 47-year-old Kevin Mohan was sentenced to five years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to assault of a police officer.

Police responded to a New Milford condo in June 2016 when Mohan called first responders threatening to kill himself.

Court records show Mohan was intoxicated, and police say he refused to drop his weapon. Officers fired a stun gun to disarm Mohan, but not before he fired one round that struck Officer Charles Cochran in the ankle.

Cochran was treated and later released from the hospital.