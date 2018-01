Related Coverage Mystic Aquarium releases young harbor seal in Rhode Island

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are looking for something to do with your family this week, one Connecticut aquarium may have a solution.

Mystic Aquarium is rolling out a new promotion to help you get out of the house.

It is their “cabin fever” promotion, which is coming out with perfect timing in the dead of winter.

The aquarium is offering 15 percent off all tickets purchased on its website.