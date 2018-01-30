New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart ‘exploring’ run for governor

New Britain mayor Erin Stewart.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s youngest Mayor is now the youngest candidate “exploring” a run for Governor.

30-year-old Mayor Erin Stewart of New Britain was first elected to the top job in the Hardware City at the age of 26. She launched her campaign on “facebook” Monday, and Tuesday, sat down for a television interview with News 8.

This means there are now 15 Republican candidates that have announced they are running or exploring a possible run for the Republican nomination for Governor.

The extremely outgoing young Mayor has now been elected three times in the heavily Democratic city and says she’s running because too many of her young friends seem to be leaving the state adding, “Not seeing this real true excitement for any one candidate thus far I think made me realize that maybe it is time to step up to the plate.”

Stewart is not the only Republican woman running.  State Senator Toni Boucher of Wilton, a twenty year veteran of the Connecticut legislature and local town government before that,  has been campaigning and raising money exploring a race for Governor since last September.

Does Stewart think Boucher and all the others are just not up to the job?  She answers that question this way:

I think each one of them brings a special sort of talents..I just don’t know how they run, I guess, in a state that’s heavily independent, heavily Democratic, how do you be successful as a Republican candidate in the State of Connecticut running on more that just ‘I am not Dan Malloy?’ That does not win this election.”

She says the state labor unions must be part of the solution to the state’s constant budget crisis. She says her ability to secure concessions from city unions shows she has the know how to do it amiably as she was endorsed by those unions several times adding, “That was because I was honest with them and I brought them to the table as a true partner in working to solve New Britain’s financial problems.”

She also says she is not opposed to highway tolls but wants more information before making a final decision.

She is engaged to be married, and the wedding is scheduled for November after election day.

