PD: 15-year-old arrested for fatal Hartford hit and run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he fatally struck a 61-year-old woman with a vehicle and fled the scene.

Police say the incident took place on Jan. 14 around 3:00 p.m.

According to police, the victim was on the sidewalk in front of 61 Edgewood Street when a vehicle left the roadway and struck her. Officials say the vehicle then continued through the front yard and entered back into the street. The operator allegedly fled the scene on foot, abandoning the vehicle which was later reported as stolen.

The unidentified woman was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Following an investigation by Hartford police, on Tuesday afternoon, officials arrested a 15-year-old from Hartford for the alleged crime.

The teen has been charged with Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Driving, and other related charges.

He is currently being held without bond.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.