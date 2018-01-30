Police: 1 dead, 4 injured following crash, stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after one person died and four others were injured after a crash and stabbing.

According to police, on Jan. 27, 29-year-old Kemar Bennet of Hartford and an unknown suspect got into an altercation outside of the Sunset Cafe on Main Street.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene after allegedly stabbing Bennet.

Witnesses say Bennet was then operating a motor vehicle with four other people inside when he passed out and crashed.

Bennet was transported to a local hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition from bleeding as a result of stab wounds. Police say Bennet succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Javon Dixon, 23, Orlando Agustus, 27, Karlett Dunn, 27, and Tiera Rosario, 27 were all in the car at the time of the crash and suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Officials describe the suspect as a black man who stands about 5’11” and has birthmarks next to his eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt at the time of the alleged crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police.