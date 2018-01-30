Police: 2 women used fake ID to open credit card, steal jewelry

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are joining other law enforcement agencies in seeking two women wanted for identity theft.

According to New Jersey State Police, two women used a victim’s information in the form of a fake ID to open a credit card.

Police say the suspects then purchased jewelry at a Zales in Wallkill, N.Y. The suspects also allegedly purchased items at a Macy’s inside of the Danbury Fair Mall, in Danbury, Conn.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Connecticut State Police.