Report: ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling dead from apparent suicide

FILE - In this March 13, 2015 file photo, Mark Salling arrives at the 32nd Annual Paleyfest "Glee" held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Salling, who played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy "Glee," was charged Friday, May 27, 2016, with receiving and possessing child pornography. The 33-year-old actor was charged with two counts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(WTNH)– ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling is dead of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.

TMZ says that his body was found near a riverbed in the area where he lived. His manner of death is unknown at this time.

The former TV star was to be sentenced in March after he plead guilty to possession of child pornography. Police say Salling was found to have 50,000 images of underage children.

Salling was expected to receive 4 to 7 years in prison as part of a plea deal, according to TMZ.

Salling was best known for his role as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the TV show ‘Glee.’ He was 35-years-old.

