Report: ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling dead from apparent suicide

(WTNH)– ‘Glee’ star Mark Salling is dead of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.

TMZ says that his body was found near a riverbed in the area where he lived. His manner of death is unknown at this time.

The former TV star was to be sentenced in March after he plead guilty to possession of child pornography. Police say Salling was found to have 50,000 images of underage children.

Salling was expected to receive 4 to 7 years in prison as part of a plea deal, according to TMZ.

Salling was best known for his role as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the TV show ‘Glee.’ He was 35-years-old.