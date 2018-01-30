Shelton man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography offense on Tuesday.

60-year-old Michael Hull pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 31, 2017, officials conducted a court-authorized search of Hull’s residence and seized approximately 16 electronic devices. Police say around 13 images and 126 videos of child pornography were located on those devices.

Officials also say Hull had a video camera installed in his bathroom which captured images of individuals, including children.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 24.

Hull has been detained since his arrest on May 31, 2017.