Tractor trailer accident closes I-95 north in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 northbound in Groton is closed after a tractor trailer jackknifed on the highway Tuesday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, a tractor trailer jackknifed on I-95 in Groton. They say the accident has closed the highway between exits 89 and 90.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen or if anyone was injured.

No further information is available at this time.

