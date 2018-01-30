UConn students react to President Trump’s State of Union speech

Related Coverage Trump warns of immigration dangers in State of the Union

(WTNH)–While President Trump took center stage and gave his State of the Union address, offering an olive branch and talking about how Americans are stronger together, many students only listened with only half an ear.

That’s because they had already made up their minds over the past year, and had a definite opinion of how it went.

“I just want America to be a better place,” said junior Max Maric. “I know he is trying, but all of the arguing he is doing is not helping at all.”

“I feel like America will get better once he is out of office. He has had so many chances to redeem himself and he has ruined it so many times over and over,” said freshman Jolene Addi.

“I think he is not doing as bad of a job as people make them out to be, but I definitely don’t think he’s doing a good job overall,” said Luke Bauer, a sophomore.

“I think it has pretty much been a disaster, I really worry for immigrants and women and people of color in general, and I don’t think it is a safe place to be for them,” said senior Camille Chill.

While students didn’t like Trump’s social positions, most thought they had a better chance of getting a job once they graduate under his administration.