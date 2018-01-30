University of Bridgeport winning with new-era, fast paced basketball

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–The men’s basketball team at the University of Bridgeport continues to play good ball. The Purple Knights moving up to number 16 in the nation in one Division II poll.

Mike Ruane’s team is finding success with an exciting brand of basketball. They’re running up and down the court and scoring a lot of points. The Knights are 17-4 on the season.

“It’s a great flow, to just be able to have guys up and down, and subbing in and out, and we play a fast-paced style, so when you have success, it feels good,” Ruane said.

Bridgeport hosts LIU-Post on Wednesday night in Bridgeport.

