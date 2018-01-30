Waterbury schools taking extra steps to prevent flu outbreak

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–With concerns about the flu reaching a fever pitch, Waterbury schools are taking action. Carrington School in Waterbury is just one of many schools going the extra mile to prevent a flu outbreak.

“We clean the door handles and the push plates, door knobs. We pretty much just do it more frequently than we normally would,” said custodian Gerald Benner. “We will take extra time to go into those areas and do it again or throughout the day.”

Kids are always taught but especially during flu season to constantly wash their hands, sneeze into their elbow and to never touch their faces, but really it’s those high-contact areas that we have to think of to prevent the flu.

“We stress handwashing throughout the building, especially in the Pre-K, they have to wash their hands before they go into the classrooms,” Benner said.

On top of teachers educating the kids how to stay healthy, there are also sanitizers spread out throughout the school, as well as sinks with soap and paper towels in almost every classroom.

“Trying to maintain a level of cleanliness instead of falling behind and then catch up,” Benner said.