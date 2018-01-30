Woman found dead outside New Haven home

New Haven police on the scene after a body was found on Exchange Street Tuesday (WTNH / Tim Clune)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– For the second time in less than a week, the body of a woman was found outside of a New Haven home Tuesday.

Police say officers are on scene investigating the death of a woman, who was discovered outside of 180 Exchange Street.

There is no word on the cause or manner of death at this time.

The identity of the victim has also not yet been released.

This is the second time in just a few days that a woman has been found dead outside in New Haven. On Saturday, 48-year-old Ines Carmen Perez was found strangled outside her apartment at 285 Quinnipiac Avenue. It’s unknown if the deaths are connected at this time.

A neighbor said that he was clearing snow off of his porch when he noticed a body lying on the ground. The neighbor immediately called police for help.

