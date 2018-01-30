Woman found dead outside New Haven home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– For the second time in less than a week, the body of a woman was found outside of a New Haven home Tuesday.

Police say officers are on scene investigating the death of a woman, who was discovered outside of 180 Exchange Street.

New Haven police investigating after reports of a body found in back of a home on Ferry & Exchange st. pic.twitter.com/UWYruP6l22 — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) January 30, 2018

There is no word on the cause or manner of death at this time.

New Haven- Neighbors tell me they saw the body of female behind a home of Ferry & Exchange street. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/vQ02UF3qgU — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) January 30, 2018

The identity of the victim has also not yet been released.

Related: New Haven woman found dead had been strangled

This is the second time in just a few days that a woman has been found dead outside in New Haven. On Saturday, 48-year-old Ines Carmen Perez was found strangled outside her apartment at 285 Quinnipiac Avenue. It’s unknown if the deaths are connected at this time.

Related: New Haven Police identify woman found murdered outside apartment

A neighbor said that he was clearing snow off of his porch when he noticed a body lying on the ground. The neighbor immediately called police for help.

New Haven- a neighbor tells me he was clearing the snow from his porch on Exchange st. when he noticed a body and called police. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/zh8PdAtseY — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) January 30, 2018

News 8 has a crew on scene. Check back for more updates.