Woman found dead outside New Haven home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– For the second time in less than a week, the body of a woman was found outside of a New Haven home Tuesday.
Police say officers are on scene investigating the death of a woman, who was discovered outside of 180 Exchange Street.
New Haven police investigating after reports of a body found in back of a home on Ferry & Exchange st. pic.twitter.com/UWYruP6l22
— Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) January 30, 2018
There is no word on the cause or manner of death at this time.
New Haven- Neighbors tell me they saw the body of female behind a home of Ferry & Exchange street. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/vQ02UF3qgU
— Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) January 30, 2018
The identity of the victim has also not yet been released.
#breaking NHPD are investigating the death of an unidentified woman on Exchange st. @WTNH #newhaven pic.twitter.com/Dsku6itkWX
— Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) January 30, 2018
Related: New Haven woman found dead had been strangled
This is the second time in just a few days that a woman has been found dead outside in New Haven. On Saturday, 48-year-old Ines Carmen Perez was found strangled outside her apartment at 285 Quinnipiac Avenue. It’s unknown if the deaths are connected at this time.
Related: New Haven Police identify woman found murdered outside apartment
A neighbor said that he was clearing snow off of his porch when he noticed a body lying on the ground. The neighbor immediately called police for help.
New Haven- a neighbor tells me he was clearing the snow from his porch on Exchange st. when he noticed a body and called police. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/zh8PdAtseY
— Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) January 30, 2018
News 8 has a crew on scene. Check back for more updates.