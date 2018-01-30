Yale University receives record number of applicants

WTNH.com staff Published:
- FILE - Yale University (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you thought Yale University was competitive, this year takes the cake.

According to the Yale Daily News (http://bit.ly/2E0vLFe), the school received a record number of applications for admission to the class of 2022.

More than 35,300 high school students applied. That’s up more than seven percent from last year.

It is likely that only five to seven percent of those applicants will see acceptance letters this spring.

