Blood orange hot chocolate from scratch

(WTNH) — In honor of National Hot Chocolate Day, Chef Mark Vecchitto makes a blood orange hot chocolate from scratch.

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups of half and half
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 1/2 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder
  • pinch of kosher salt
  • 12 oz. of milk chocolate (chopped)
  • 2 tsp. of vanilla extract
  • 1 squeezed blood orange

Method:

  • warm the sugar and half and half until it is dissolved
  • whisk in the cocoa, salt and vanilla extract
  • finish by constantly whisking in the chocolate until melted
  • add blood orange juice to taste
  • serve immediately

