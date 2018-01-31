(WTNH) — In honor of National Hot Chocolate Day, Chef Mark Vecchitto makes a blood orange hot chocolate from scratch.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups of half and half
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1/2 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder
- pinch of kosher salt
- 12 oz. of milk chocolate (chopped)
- 2 tsp. of vanilla extract
- 1 squeezed blood orange
Method:
- warm the sugar and half and half until it is dissolved
- whisk in the cocoa, salt and vanilla extract
- finish by constantly whisking in the chocolate until melted
- add blood orange juice to taste
- serve immediately