MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — Stony Creek Brewery in Branford is taking a gamble on Foxwoods Casino.

Owners plan to open a new brewpub at the casino this summer.

The two-floor, 7,000 square foot space will be next to the Fox Theater.

It will have a beer garden, a deck where you can watch the brewing process, a cocktail bar and a stage for live entertainment.

The brewpub will also be serving food.