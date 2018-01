Related Coverage Gas prices rise across the country

(WTNH) — Bad news for commuters. Gas prices in Connecticut are still going up.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded increased by a dime over the past month to $2.75 per gallon.

Related Content: Gas prices rise across the country

Compared to a year ago, a gallon of gas in Connecticut is 31 cents higher.

AAA has previously said this is due to crude oil prices being up nearly 65 cents a barrel.

Additionally, consumer demand is up while inventory is down at the moment.