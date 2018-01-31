Coyote attacks dog in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dog in Watertown is recovering after being attacked by a coyote early Wednesday morning.

According to Watertown police, a beagle/Jack Russell Terrier was let out of the house for a few moments around 1:00 a.m.

Officials say the dog’s family reported seeing a coyote attacking the dog. The coyote ran away after the family yelled at it.

Police say the dog was carried into the house and then brought to a veterinarian for treatment of puncture wounds.

According to authorities, the dog was up to date on its rabies shots and will be confined to its home due to the bite from a possibly rabid coyote.

Police are asking citizens to attend to their animals when they are out.