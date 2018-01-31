Dogs can get the flu too

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Even man’s best friend isn’t immune to the flu.

Veterinarian Dr. Julia Shakeri with Central Hospital for Veterinary Medicine in North Haven says dogs will show similar flu symptoms to people.

“General malaise, you don’t feel good. You may be off on appetite. You might have a little bit of a fever, maybe a runny nose, cough, things like that.”

Dr. Shakeri added it’s difficult to determine if a dog has the flu versus kennel cough or phenomena without advanced testing.

Dr. Shakeri said, “Usually we are talking baseline blood work, some x-rays, then maybe even some panels to look for different types of disease.”

The dog flu can spread when dogs gather. Dr. Shakeri added, “Children have daycare, dogs have doggy daycare. Children have play dates, and we have doggy play dates. We have dog school. Any place where there is going to be high density.”

Dog parks are excellent spots for the spread of the disease. Dog owners say they worry about their pets.

Jerry Dananberg said, “I guess it is what you run into when you socialize with other dogs. It’s got its positives and negatives.” Peter McGuire added, “You want the dogs health to be fine but I mean I have to get him outside and let him run around. He’s gotta be a dog.”

Dr. Shakeri told News 8 the dogs at most risk are very young or old dogs. “If they aren’t strong enough to combat it just like you or I they may end up in the hospital,” said Dr. Shakeri.