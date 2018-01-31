East Hartford shooting suspect caught in North Carolina

Related Coverage East Hartford Police investigate after man shot at store

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The suspect in a shooting earlier this month at a convenience store in East Hartford has been caught in North Carolina, according to East Hartford police.

Carlton Depeyster, 26, was taken into custody tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina, by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Original Story: East Hartford Police investigate after man shot at store

The shooting happened at Krauszer’s on Main Street in East Hartford on January 18.

Our Citizens deserve to live in peace,” said East Hartford Police Chief Scott Sansom. “Tonight our community is safer thanks to the dedication and hard work of East Hartford Police Patrol Officers and Detectives, and our Law Enforcement partners, especially the U.S. Marshals Service. This dangerous fugitive is now in custody,” Sansom added.

According to police, there was a verbal argument which led to a man being shot in the leg.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. His identity has not been released by police.