Ex-office manager accused of credit card fraud

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut have arrested a New Hampshire woman on charges she fraudulently used a business credit card.

The Connecticut Post reports that 27-year-old Mary Thornton was an office manager at S.H. Acoustics in Milford when police she allegedly used the credit card to rack up 106,000 in personal expenses.

Her former employer alerted police last May after receiving a report of suspicious credit card activity. Thornton, who was fired from the job and now lives in Lebanon, New Hampshire, was taken into custody on Tuesday and faces larceny charges.

It was not immediately known if she had retained an attorney.

