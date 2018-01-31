Glastonbury PD: Man, woman found with drugs while in car with child

By Published:
Ashley Arnold and Paul Ivaldi (Glastonbury Police)

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A man and woman were arrested in Glastonbury on Sunday after they were allegedly found with drugs while in a parked car with a child.

Police say just before 2 p.m., a citizen reported that a man and woman seemed to be high in a vehicle parked at 252 Welles Street. The caller also reported that the woman was passed out and that there was a child in the car as well.

After an investigation, 31-year-old Ashley Arnold, of Glastonbury, and 35-year-old Paul Ivaldi, of Florida, were both found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Both were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury.

Arnold was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond and Ivaldi was released on a $10,000 bond.

DCF was also notified and arrangements were made for the care of the child.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s