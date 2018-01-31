Glastonbury PD: Man, woman found with drugs while in car with child

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A man and woman were arrested in Glastonbury on Sunday after they were allegedly found with drugs while in a parked car with a child.

Police say just before 2 p.m., a citizen reported that a man and woman seemed to be high in a vehicle parked at 252 Welles Street. The caller also reported that the woman was passed out and that there was a child in the car as well.

After an investigation, 31-year-old Ashley Arnold, of Glastonbury, and 35-year-old Paul Ivaldi, of Florida, were both found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Both were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury.

Arnold was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond and Ivaldi was released on a $10,000 bond.

DCF was also notified and arrangements were made for the care of the child.