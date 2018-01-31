Klarides decides against run for governor

WTNH.com staff Published:
Themis Klarides (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After months of speculation, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R-Derby) announced on Wednesday that she will not run for governor.

Rep. Klarides says she will seek reelection to her House seat.

Related Content: New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart exploring run for governor

“There’s only one question that needs to be asked, and its how I believe I can best serve the state of Connecticut,” she stated. “And I’m proud of this caucus that has put forth, in my opinion, the best ideas and best vision for the state of Connecticut.”

Rep. Klarides has held her House seat since 1998.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s