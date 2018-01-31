Klarides decides against run for governor

Related Coverage New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart exploring run for governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After months of speculation, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R-Derby) announced on Wednesday that she will not run for governor.

Rep. Klarides says she will seek reelection to her House seat.

Related Content: New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart exploring run for governor

“There’s only one question that needs to be asked, and its how I believe I can best serve the state of Connecticut,” she stated. “And I’m proud of this caucus that has put forth, in my opinion, the best ideas and best vision for the state of Connecticut.”

Rep. Klarides has held her House seat since 1998.