Last year’s loss motivating undefeated East Catholic

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)–So far, the East Catholic Eagles seem to be doing everything right. They’re a perfect 14-0 this season and show no signs of slowing down.

East Catholic won titles in 2014 and 2016, but a loss to Hillhouse last year in the Class LL semifinals still stings.

“We don’t want to lose again this year. We want to make sure we get it done the right way this time.”

“Every year is seperate, but deep in the back of their minds, I think in the offseason we got to work,” said head coach Luke Reilly. “We want to end on a different note the next go-around, and we just have to make sure we play well on the right nights.”

Junior guard Joey Reilly has been playing well most nights. Last week, he surpassed 1,000 career points.

“From the day he showed up here, he could put the ball in the basket and he’s won quite a few games here and he’s had a lot of big moments,” said coach Reilly.

Reilly is quick to credit his teammates for all of his individual success.

“We’re a great team full of great guys, great basketball players and great individuals,” he said.

“We’ve got great kids. They love each other, they battle in practice every day. They get it,” said coach Reilly.