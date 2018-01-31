Meriden police search for suspect allegedly involved in 3 robberies

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are looking for a man believed to be involved in three robberies throughout the month of January.

Police say the first robbery took place on Jan. 11 at a Boost Mobile on East Main Street. The second happened at a Subway on W. Main Street on Jan. 25. The Marisol Grocery store, also located on W. Main Street, was robbed. A date for that robbery was not given.

According to officials, the suspect passed a note during each robbery which implied that he had a weapon.

Authorities were unable to confirm if the suspect actually had a weapon or not, however, he is being considered armed and dangerous.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 40’s who has a large build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-630-6280.