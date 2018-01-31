New Fairfield husband, father of two deported to Guatemala

By Published: Updated:
(Photo provided by Colindres family)

(WTNH) — A New Fairfield man said goodbye to his wife and young children Wednesday morning.

Tuesday, the Colindres family was told Joel’s temporary stay had ended and that all attempts to remain in the country with his wife and two children, all U.S. citizens, were denied.

He did not seek sanctuary on Wednesday, as his wife and two small children took him to the airport, where he boarded a one-way flight to Guatemala, the very place he sought refuge from 14 years ago.

Colindres says he fears for his safety, as three of his cousins have been murdered recently in Guatemala.

“I’m terrified to go back there because that’s the country I left to become a better person,” Colindres said.  “It’s dangerous over there, everybody knows that. It’s running away from being killed.”

Related content: Disabled Vietnam War Vet fights son-in-law’s deportation

His wife Samantha said Joel was outside playing in the snow yesterday with his 6 year-old son and 2 year-old daughter.

It is probably the last time that is going to happen for at least five years, which is how long it will be before he is allowed to reapply to come back to the United States.

Last August, he was already at the airport for his flight when he got a last minute stay, but it was only temporary and it runs out Wednesday morning.

Samantha says the current administration has a senseless anti-immigration agenda. Joel is married to a U.S. citizen, has no criminal history and has been employed and paid taxes the last 14 years.

Related content: New Fairfield man facing deportation again

Colindres was on the mind of Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty last night after the President’s State of the Union address.

“An admirable man is going to be ripped away from his family, so I have a lot more questions on the immigration proposals, but again, the country needs to move forward, and I hope the president will back up the words the words tonight with deeds that show he is committed to unifying this country and moving us forward together,” said Esty.

Colindres works in construction, most recently as a supervisor. He has no criminal record and pays taxes.

Related content: Rally held for New Fairfield father facing deportation

His wife Samantha took to Facebook yesterday and posted a rant against the Trump administration and wrote that picturing her children’s faces as they say goodbye to their father later today, “rips my heart out and brings so much pain I can’t even express.”

Colindres is now barred from the U.S. for the next five years.

The lawyer for Joel Colindres said the family is devastated and just trying to adjust to their new reality.

Samantha Colindres said either her family will be without their father for five years or she will have to move with two young children all on her own.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s