Norwalk Aquarium seal makes big game pick

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A harbor seal at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk is back in action after correctly predicting the Super Bowl winner last year.

Pictures of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles’ helmets will be taped to the window of her exhibit. When directed, the seal will swim to the window and hold her nose on the team helmet she thinks will win, according to the aquarium.

Seals at the aquarium were previously 0-for-5 in predicting the Super Bowl winner before Orange the seal correctly chose the Patriots last year.

Maybe they think they’re picking the Super Bowl loser? Who knows.

