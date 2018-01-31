Police: 15-year-old dead from gunshot wound in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford police are investigating after a teenage boy suffered a gunshot wound and died on Wednesday.

According to police, 15-year-old Ethan Song was killed after being struck by a projectile inside a house at 104 Seaside Avenue. Police were alerted of the incident around 3:25 p.m. and responded to the scene.

Officials say two teens were at the scene when they arrived, with one suffering from a gunshot wound.

Song was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The other teen was uninjured.

Song was a freshman at Guilford High School.

“I knew him, he was a nice young man and he was a good kid,” said Jefferey Falcone, who was a friend of Song’s. “We went to the high school to play basketball, and then we saw everyone crying and I saw my friend crying.”

Detectives said no adults were home at the time of the shooting.

Police would not identify the second teen in the home at the time. “That is a juvenile and we’re not going to be identifying that person,” said Chief Jeffrey Hutchinson.

Police said a crisis team is being brought to the school on Thursday for anyone who needs counseling.

It is not known at this time who fired the weapon.