Propane users urged to stock up

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — If you use propane to heat your home, you will want to read this.

Dealers are urging people who do not have automatic deliveries to stock up before the next cold snap.

Related Content: Connecticut gas prices continue to rise

That’s because the deep freeze Connecticut and much of the country felt a few weeks back created an unexpected increase in demand.

If you need a delivery, you should schedule one at least 10 days in advance. That way, you won’t be looking for a last-minute heating solution.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s