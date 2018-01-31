Propane users urged to stock up

Related Coverage Connecticut gas prices continue to rise

(WTNH) — If you use propane to heat your home, you will want to read this.

Dealers are urging people who do not have automatic deliveries to stock up before the next cold snap.

Related Content: Connecticut gas prices continue to rise

That’s because the deep freeze Connecticut and much of the country felt a few weeks back created an unexpected increase in demand.

If you need a delivery, you should schedule one at least 10 days in advance. That way, you won’t be looking for a last-minute heating solution.