Residents fired up about transportation funding plan

(WTNH)–Just mention the words tax hike, or new taxes, and you can see the blood pressure start to spike in some Connecticut residents.

Governor Dannel Malloy laying out a new proposal to quadruple dip into your wallet to pay for transportation. It calls for a seven cents hike on gas, three dollars a tire, tolls and a portion of car sales tax will go to pay for transportation. Many drivers were still hung over from all the budget talks, cuts, and hikes and negotiations over last summer and fall.

Chris Monroe of Wethersfield is sick of hearing about new taxes.

“When is enough enough? We pass a budget and then within a month we are $200 million back in the hole again, that is what drives me crazy and frustrating and disappointing!”

Of all the new taxes, the gas tax was the least popular, people said don’t touch this it’s already painful enough. Manny Gonzalez of Wethersfield said he could tolerate tolls if they were placed only on the borders to catch all the people from out of state coming through.

“I think they should go with the tolls, I agree with that, but raising the other taxes, I totally disagree.”

As people stuck in the nozzle and pulled out their money, just the thought of more taxes made them see red. Katherine Mckeever of Old Lyme had a message for the governor.

“Governor Malloy, please do not do this to us, you have already done enough to the state, I think a lot of people are angry with you and I am a Democrat!” McKeever said.

McKeever said she voted for Malloy first time around, and like Avery Lawson from Glastonbury, piling tax on top of tax is backbreaking.

“if you continue to text me, and tax anymore, sooner or later I have to make a choice whether I’m going to pay you taxes, or eat, think about it governor!”

The governor’s proposal would have to be passed by lawmakers.