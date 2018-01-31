Southbury man who detonated pipe bomb sentenced

Related Coverage Southbury man arrested for allegedly making, possessing and detonating a pipe bomb

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A Southbury man who detonated a pipe bomb near Grassy Hill Road in Woodbury has been sentenced to more than four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Brian Fluman, 34, plead guilty to one count of possession of a destructive device by a convicted felon back in November. His criminal history includes state felony convictions for larceny, burglary and narcotics possession.

On June 8, investigators conducted a court-authorized search of Fluman’s Southbury residence and seized three pipes with end caps, Pyrodex, a fuse, an electric blasting cap, and a semi-automatic rifle.

Original Story: Southbury man arrested for allegedly making, possessing and detonating a pipe bomb