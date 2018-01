Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break is causing issues for commuters in West Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

According to West Hartford police, a break took place at Albany Avenue and North Main Street just before 3:00 p.m.

Police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Repair work is currently being conducted and is expected to last overnight.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.