Woman heads to prison for failing to pay restitution

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman convicted for allegedly stealing from a condo association is heading to prison for failing to pay $50,000 in restitution as part of her plea deal with prosecutors.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2DZrstX) that 58-year-old Joanne Fournier, of Watertown, would have received only five years of probation had she paid the restitution Friday. Fournier could have faced 2 ½ to five years in prison if she paid part of the restitution.

Fournier was the former owner of a Watertown property management company. Authorities say she forged checks in contractor’s names and deposited the cash into her personal account between January 2014 and March 2016.

Fournier entered her plea under the Alford Doctrine. The plea allows defendants to not admit guilt but concede there is enough evidence for a conviction.