NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is seeing a spike in drug overdoses on Thursday.

Officials say there were four overdoses in a one-hour period on Thursday morning.

Yale New Haven Hospital says the incidents are not critical.

The hospital also tells News 8 that there has been in increase in overdoses this week.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.