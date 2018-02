BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH)–Emergency personnel were on the scene of a car crash in Bethany on Thursday night. The crash happened some time before 9 p.m. Thursday at 343 Litchfield Turnpike, near Hatfield Hill Road.

A work truck was in the woods, and fire department officials were trying to pull the truck out. It is not yet clear how the truck ended up in the woods, or what caused the crash.

Police were not releasing further details on the crash.

Stay with News 8 for updates on this story.