Guilford mourns high school freshman’s death from gunshot wound

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The flag on the Guilford town green was lowered to half staff Thursday morning. It is part of the mourning process the town is going through.

“We are recognizing the fact that one of our students, a freshman, a 15 year-old named Ethan Song, died yesterday afternoon,” stated Guilford Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Freeman.

Song had come up through elementary and middle school in Guilford, where he was known and liked by teachers.

“He is an engaged young man, he is an involved young man, he’s got siblings in our school system,” Freeman said.

Original Story: Police: 15-year-old dead from gunshot wound in Guilford

Wednesday afternoon, Ethan was with another young man in a house on Seaside Avenue. Around 3:30 p.m., the call came in about a shooting. We don’t know whose gun it was, or who pulled the trigger, but Ethan was hit in the head, and pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital.

“I am confident that this community will pull together to help the families who are directly impacted by this, as well as anyone who is grieving the unfortunate death of one of our young, bright stars in this community,” said First Selectman Matt Hoey, (D-Guilford).

That help includes more than just lowering flags in Ethan’s honor. There were grief counselors available at several schools when students arrived Thursday morning.

“We have our school day support staff present at the school today,” said Dr. Freeman. “We have additional staff present from Guilford Youth & Family Services to help today.”

There are still unanswered questions about where the gun came from, and who was holding it. Wednesday night, police said they still have a lot of investigating to do.