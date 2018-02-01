Guilford mourns high school freshman’s death from gunshot wound

By Published: Updated:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The flag on the Guilford town green was lowered to half staff Thursday morning. It is part of the mourning process the town is going through.

“We are recognizing the fact that one of our students, a freshman, a 15 year-old named Ethan Song, died yesterday afternoon,” stated Guilford Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Freeman.

Song had come up through elementary and middle school in Guilford, where he was known and liked by teachers.

“He is an engaged young man, he is an involved young man, he’s got siblings in our school system,” Freeman said.

Original Story: Police: 15-year-old dead from gunshot wound in Guilford

Wednesday afternoon, Ethan was with another young man in a house on Seaside Avenue. Around 3:30 p.m., the call came in about a shooting. We don’t know whose gun it was, or who pulled the trigger, but Ethan was hit in the head, and pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital.

“I am confident that this community will pull together to help the families who are directly impacted by this, as well as anyone who is grieving the unfortunate death of one of our young, bright stars in this community,” said First Selectman Matt Hoey, (D-Guilford).

That help includes more than just lowering flags in Ethan’s honor. There were grief counselors available at several schools when students arrived Thursday morning.

“We have our school day support staff present at the school today,” said Dr. Freeman. “We have additional staff present from Guilford Youth & Family Services to help today.”

There are still unanswered questions about where the gun came from, and who was holding it. Wednesday night, police said they still have a lot of investigating to do.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s