Look on woman’s face when she bumped into Beyonce is best thing on the internet

(ABC News)

(ABC)– In a candid moment that has lit up the internet, a woman was shocked when she happened to bump into Jay Z and Beyonce Sunday night, as the duo headed to the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Beyonce, 36, was actually the first to share the sweet pic as part of a package she posted to Instagram.

The unnamed woman appeared to be a guest in the same hotel Beyonce and Jay Z visited Sunday night. But it’s the utter shock on her face as she runs into the power couple that’s been called “priceless.”

Immediately, people started zeroing in on the woman whose mouth was wide open at the sight of the “Drunk in Love” singer and her Grammy-nominated husband, 48.

“Everyone if Beyoncé ever walked past them. #GrammyAwards #Grammys2018 #GRAMMYs,” one fan wrote.

Another outlet wrote, “Relatable.”

Here’s a few more from Twitter and beyond.

Beyonce shared a slew of other pics from the past few days and looks like she and Jay Z celebrated the weekend from start to finish.

