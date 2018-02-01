Man arrested for allegedly leading police on pursuit with juvenile in vehicle

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a pursuit with a girl in the car.

According to police, On Dec. 12, 2017 around 12 midnight, officers investigated a 911 hang up from a cell phone in the area of King Arthur Drive in Niantic.

Police say a girl’s mother called police shortly thereafter saying her daughter’s cell phone had called 911. The mother stated that she believed her daughter was with 24-year-old Victor Hall.

Officials say they located Hall in a commuter lot. He allegedly sped off with the girl in his vehicle when officers approached him.

According to authorities, a pursuit began but was called off on Interstate 95 in Waterford. Officers later arrested Hall after an arrest warrant was granted.

Hall was being held at a correction facility on unrelated charges on Jan. 19, 2018.

He is facing charges of Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, Engaging Police in Pursuit, and other related charges.