NASA releases twins study findings

WTNH.com staff Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — NASA has released some of the findings of its study on the effects of long-term space habitation.

The study subjects were astronaut twins Scott and Mark Kelly.

Scott spent a year in space while Mark remained on Earth.

Researchers compared what happened to Scott while in space with what happened to Mark.

The results showed that most of Scott’s in-space biological changes returned to pre-flight status rather quickly after he returned to Earth.

The twin study is seen as a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.

