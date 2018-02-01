NASA releases twins study findings

Related Coverage Lunar showstopper: Super blue blood moon awes and wows

(WTNH) — NASA has released some of the findings of its study on the effects of long-term space habitation.

The study subjects were astronaut twins Scott and Mark Kelly.

Scott spent a year in space while Mark remained on Earth.

Related Content: Lunar showstopper: Super blue blood moon awes and wows

Researchers compared what happened to Scott while in space with what happened to Mark.

The results showed that most of Scott’s in-space biological changes returned to pre-flight status rather quickly after he returned to Earth.

The twin study is seen as a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.