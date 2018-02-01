New Haven man sentenced for role in heroin trafficking ring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a heroin trafficking ring.

Authorities say, 40-year-old Elvin Plaza or “Jordan” of New Haven was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for his role in a heroin trafficking ring.

Officials say the sentence stems from an investigation that was led by DEA’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad into a New Haven-based heroin trafficking organization. They say the organization was run by Bienvenido and Antonio Gonzalez.

Authorities say the investigation into the organization revealed that the Gonzalez brothers were regularly purchasing bulk quantities of heroin from New York suppliers and selling the drug through a network of distributors in New Haven and other areas. They say Plaza was one of the distributors.

Officials say Plaza regularly purchased around 200 and 300 grams of heroin from the brothers and sold it to his customers.

As a result of the investigation, authorities say Plaza was arrested on March 16, 2017. They say he pleaded guilty in November of 2017 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of heroin.

According to authorities Plaza has 10 prior convictions. They say those convictions include a sexual offense that involved a minor victim and three drug-related convictions.