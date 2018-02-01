New study finds higher risk of NFL players dying younger

(WTNH) — As sports fans gear up for Super Bowl Sunday, a new study is out on the long-term health effects of playing pro football.

According to the study, NFL players have a 38 percent higher risk of dying younger compared with those who played in a few games.

Researchers caution that rate was statistically insignificant, but they say the study still raises key questions.

