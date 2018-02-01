Newman’s Own Foundation reaches $500 million milestone in donations

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Newman’s Own Foundation reached a significant milestone on Thursday.

The foundation stated Newman’s Own had reached a total of $500 million in donations to charity. The business began in 1982 with a mission of giving 100% of all profits to charitable organizations.

“When Paul started Newman’s Own 35 years ago, some people wondered if the company could survive if it gave all its profits away, but after three and a half decades, we’re proud to continue his legacy and reach a half-billion dollars in donations,” said Bob Forrester, President and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation and Co-Chairman of Newman’s Own.

The foundation was founded in 2005 by legendary actor Paul Newman to “assure the continuation of his commitment to use 100% of the net profits and royalties from the sale of Newman’s Own food and beverage products for charitable purposes.”

