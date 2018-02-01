Octavia Spencer plans on treating to see ‘Black Panther’

Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — If you live in Mississippi, you may get the chance to see “Black Panther” courtesy of Octavia Spencer.

The Academy Award-winning actress posted on her Instagram account Wednesday that she plans on buying out a theater somewhere in that state for a showing of the eagerly awaited Marvel film.

“I will be in MS when this movie opens,” she wrote in a caption on a photo showing a scene from the film and the words “Tickets Now Available.” “I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero.”

It’s not the first such generous offer from Spencer, who made Oscar history by becoming the first African-American actress nominated multiple times after winning the award. (She won the best supporting actress Oscar for 2011’s “The Help” and was nominated last month for “The Shape of Water.”)

Spencer did the same for her 2016 film “Hidden Figures,” for which she was also an Oscar nominee.

No word yet on which community Spencer plans on blessing.

“I will let you know where and when Mississippi,” wrote the actress, who doesn’t star in the film. “Stay tuned.”

“Black Panther” opens in theaters February 16.

