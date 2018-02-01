PD: Hartford man charged for sex trafficking 2 minors

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing charges for his alleged role in sex trafficking two minors.

According to police, on Thursday, 20-year-old Hiran Sanchez was arrested for one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and two counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

Officials say Sanchez recruited, harbored and transported two minor victims to engage in “commercial acts.” Police say Sanchez trafficked the first victim in July, 2016 and the second in April and May, 2017.

Sanchez has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges and has been detained. His trial date is pending.