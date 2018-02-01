Police: Convicted felon arrested after Newington drug bust

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon is facing charges after police say a motor vehicle stop led to a drug bust.

According to Newington police, on Thursday around 12:45 a.m., officials stopped a vehicle traveling northbound on the Berlin Turnpike for an equipment violation.

Police say during the stop, an officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle and conducted a search with a police K-9.

The search allegedly led to the discovery of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a .32 caliber handgun along with ammunition.

Officials arrested 27-year-old Justin Johnson, a convicted felon, for the alleged crime.

Johnson has been charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, and other related charges.

He was detained on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.